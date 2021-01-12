Celebrities Born on this Day: Zayn Malik, 28; Issa Rae, 36; Oliver Platt, 61; Kirstie Alley, 70.
Happy Birthday: Consider what makes you happy; adjust your life accordingly.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's OK to do things differently. Don't feel bound to tradition or to what someone wants you to do. Take control and follow the path that intrigues you the most.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You meet with opposition if you show signs of insecurity or confusion. Stand tall and be clear about what you want. Take control, and you will offset someone who wants to take over.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy where it will be the most impactful and draw the most attention. How you represent yourself and what you stand for will make a difference.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll have to rely on your connections to help you get ahead. Preparation, intelligence, a strategy that is disciplined and an opportunity will help you come out on top.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind and make decisions based on facts. Personal improvements, growth and unique friendships will develop if you use social media to your advantage. Hesitating will be your downfall.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gather information, and deal with matters concerning government agencies and medical and financial institutions yourself. Trusting someone to take care of your business will set you back.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change someone suggests will be useful for you emotionally, but not favorable regarding money, legal or health matters. Think twice before you let someone push you in an unstable direction.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll have plenty of ideas, but consider your motives before you leap into action. A change will lead to uncertainty if you haven't thought matters through sufficiently.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Jump at the chance to learn something new or to use your skills differently. The more you know and have to offer, the greater the reward. Look at the trends, and be as versatile as possible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't let your desire for change lead you down a rabbit hole. Consider the pros and cons and the motives behind the decisions you make. Don't trade one negative situation for another.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan your actions based on the experience you have gained over the years. Stay focused on knowledge and facts. Use your imagination to outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way.