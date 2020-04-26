× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Jemima Kirke, 35; Channing Tatum, 40; Tom Welling, 43; Kevin James, 55.

Happy Birthday: Simplify your life. Refuse to let complicated situations grow into something that will disrupt your plans. Be smart, aware and prepared to physically do what's necessary to achieve the happiness you deserve. Consider what you enjoy doing, and find a way to incorporate it into your daily routine. Look for long-term progress, not a quick fix that lacks longevity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be precise, and listen to the response you receive. Greater equality will be necessary if you want to make progress. Don't fight the impossible; look for new beginnings that allow you to use your skills and experience appropriately.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Give your all, and be proud of your contributions. Stand by your word, and let experience be your guide. Channel your energy into personal gain, a better job or a meaningful relationship. Let your actions speak for you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Change begins with you. A positive attitude and an open mind will lead to opportunities that will encourage new friendships, financial gain and the chance to use your skills to benefit you directly. Listen to your heart.