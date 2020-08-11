Celebrities Born on this Day: Alyson Stoner, 27; Chris Hemsworth, 37; Ben Gibbard, 44; Hulk Hogan, 67.
Happy Birthday: Focus on what you can do this year.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A change that takes place at work or in your community may not be something you expect, but acceptance will be the first step to discovering how best to move forward. Branch out, and try something new and exciting.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let anyone railroad you into something that doesn't sit right with you. Do your due diligence, gather the facts and be ready to make adjustments if someone gets in your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Clear a space that is conducive to the projects you want to get underway. If you need help, rely on someone who is always supportive and willing to do his or her part on your behalf.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Choose to let your actions speak for you, and allow your dedication and desire to do things prevail. Use your imagination, and associate with people who share your sentiments.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Having the proper documents in order and your plan in place will give you the edge you need over someone trying to oppose or criticize what you are trying to accomplish.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's best to find a way to keep the peace by finding an alternative way to reach your goal. Mixing the old with the new will be more acceptable to someone who doesn't like change.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't feel you have to accommodate someone who is not heading in the same direction. You have to look out for your interests if you want to get ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal improvements will make you feel good and grab attention and compliments that will boost your confidence. Hard work will lead to a chance to delve into something new and exciting.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into work, getting along with your peers and rethinking some of the decisions that are causing uncertainty. Get back to basics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Set high standards, and put your energy into projects that make you feel passionate. Pull in people who stimulate your creative imagination and encourage you to explore new territory.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your thoughts and plans a secret. It's best to put everything in place before you share with others. An emotional situation will escalate, leading to changes you didn't anticipate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Separate work from pleasure. Enforce changes that are in agreement with what others want. There is no point in fighting a losing battle. Stick to what is possible, and do your best.
