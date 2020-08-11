× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Alyson Stoner, 27; Chris Hemsworth, 37; Ben Gibbard, 44; Hulk Hogan, 67.

Happy Birthday: Focus on what you can do this year.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A change that takes place at work or in your community may not be something you expect, but acceptance will be the first step to discovering how best to move forward. Branch out, and try something new and exciting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let anyone railroad you into something that doesn't sit right with you. Do your due diligence, gather the facts and be ready to make adjustments if someone gets in your way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Clear a space that is conducive to the projects you want to get underway. If you need help, rely on someone who is always supportive and willing to do his or her part on your behalf.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Choose to let your actions speak for you, and allow your dedication and desire to do things prevail. Use your imagination, and associate with people who share your sentiments.