Celebrities Born on this Day: Bryce Dallas Howard, 40; Method Man, 50; Daniel Craig, 53; Jon Bon Jovi, 59.
Happy Birthday: Emotional spending will not help you get ahead this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the high road, regardless of what others do or say. Follow your heart. Use the knowledge you have gathered to make a suitable decision regarding work, money and your health.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Align yourself with like-minded individuals who can help you achieve your goals. Discuss your plans with your partner to ensure you are heading in a similar direction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take care of business before someone in charge complains. Control your emotions, set your sights on what's important and don't let what others do interfere with your plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stick to the truth; offer only what you know you can supply. Learn from the experiences you encountered in the past, and you will avoid a no-win situation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Personal improvement will encourage the confidence to follow through with a long-term professional plan. Changing your direction with people in a field that interests you will lead to better opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You have more options than you realize. Stop letting someone make decisions for you. Start trusting in your ability to get things done. Added discipline, a desire to achieve and new opportunities are apparent.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make the changes that will bring you closer to the glee you deserve; moderation, a minimalist lifestyle and a change of heart will contribute to better health and happiness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline will make a difference to the outcome of a situation you face with a close friend or relative. Speak up and do what's necessary to get others to take note and do what's right.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Protect your home and family from those not following the rules or creating risk factors. Pay more attention to someone you love, and make romance and self-improvement priorities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will pay off. Listen to the facts, and don't lose sight of what's real. Break away from people who are trying to undermine or manipulate you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Protect your home and family against those who present a risk. Take a unique approach to the way you handle your money and professional responsibilities.