Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You have more options than you realize. Stop letting someone make decisions for you. Start trusting in your ability to get things done. Added discipline, a desire to achieve and new opportunities are apparent.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make the changes that will bring you closer to the glee you deserve; moderation, a minimalist lifestyle and a change of heart will contribute to better health and happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline will make a difference to the outcome of a situation you face with a close friend or relative. Speak up and do what's necessary to get others to take note and do what's right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Protect your home and family from those not following the rules or creating risk factors. Pay more attention to someone you love, and make romance and self-improvement priorities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will pay off. Listen to the facts, and don't lose sight of what's real. Break away from people who are trying to undermine or manipulate you.