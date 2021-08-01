Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll find it difficult to make up your mind. Emotions will interfere with your ability to take advantage of an offer. Approach someone you respect and trust, and you'll get a nudge and the perspective you need to make a move.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think for yourself. Don't feel you have to head in a direction because someone else does. Do your own thing. Protect your reputation and valuables. Refuse to let anyone manipulate you. Look for the truth, and stick to your principles.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be sitting in a good position, so don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Turn your interests to home, family and personal investments that will stabilize your life and secure your future. Make health, love and money your priorities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Wait your turn. If you take on something or someone you aren't familiar with, you will be at a loss. Ask questions, then request an alternative way to proceed without ramifications. Facts and truth matter; stick to what you know.