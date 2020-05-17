× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Nikki Reed, 32; Derek Hough, 35; Trent Reznor, 55; Bob Saget, 64.

Happy Birthday: Stick to your game plan. Uncertainty will set you back. Organization, preparation and staying on track are in your best interest this year. Don't let a lack of self-confidence cost you. Trust and believe in yourself, not what others are doing or saying. Take your time, be certain and use your intelligence to come up with solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Finish what you start, and avoid complaints and criticism. Refuse to let uncertainty cause you to miss out on something you should be doing. Don't give in to pressure or someone who is asking for too much.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): The skills you have picked up over the years, plus a little added discipline and adaptability, will help you make your way in a changing world. Create your future by keeping up and adding to what you have to offer moving forward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for an unusual way to provide help for those in need without jeopardizing your health, wealth or integrity. Use your imagination, make personal changes to your daily schedule and do whatever it takes to avoid discord.