Celebrities Born on this Day: Candice King, 33; Lena Dunham, 34; Stephen Colbert, 56; Stevie Wonder, 70.
Happy Birthday: Question everything, choose quality over quantity and keep your emotions under control.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll do best if you listen more and reveal less. Keep your life simple and your expenses down, and avoid exaggeration, indulgence and promises you cannot keep.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): There is no better time to think, mull over and reflect. Revisit what's happened, how you reacted and what you can do to make improvements. Anger solves nothing, but taking decisive action will encourage better days ahead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Enjoy time alone, and you will have a chance to appreciate your own company as well as reflect on those you miss. Pick up the phone, and let someone you love know you care.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be on edge if you let the little things get to you. Take a deep breath, and rethink your strategy. Don't let a change or decision someone enforces cause anxiety.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try moving things around or clearing a space to house a hobby you want to pursue. Keep busy, do something constructive, set up an online group meeting and socialize with like-minded people.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): This is the perfect day to check into social media to find out what your friends have been doing. Watch documentaries or informative videos online, and share what you discover with someone you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional situations regarding financial, medical or legal issues you face will surface. Stay calm, and look for an innovative way to deal with matters.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Chat with peers, and you will discover an insightful way to use your skills fortuitously. The suggestions made can lead to an alternative way to earn a living.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money matters may be worrisome, but that doesn't mean you should lead to problems with someone you love. Set new ground rules that will help you overcome any losses you encounter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into physical fitness, healthy living and sharing your thoughts, feelings and intentions with someone you love. Don't let the changing times ruin your plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer your services online, or get involved in a movement in your community that helps those in need. Finding new ways to adjust to the lifestyle changes you face will help solve boredom.
Aries (March 21-April 19): A positive attitude will help you drum up interest in what you are trying to pursue. Don't let the changes others make slow you down or confuse you.
