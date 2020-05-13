× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Candice King, 33; Lena Dunham, 34; Stephen Colbert, 56; Stevie Wonder, 70.

Happy Birthday: Question everything, choose quality over quantity and keep your emotions under control.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll do best if you listen more and reveal less. Keep your life simple and your expenses down, and avoid exaggeration, indulgence and promises you cannot keep.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There is no better time to think, mull over and reflect. Revisit what's happened, how you reacted and what you can do to make improvements. Anger solves nothing, but taking decisive action will encourage better days ahead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Enjoy time alone, and you will have a chance to appreciate your own company as well as reflect on those you miss. Pick up the phone, and let someone you love know you care.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be on edge if you let the little things get to you. Take a deep breath, and rethink your strategy. Don't let a change or decision someone enforces cause anxiety.