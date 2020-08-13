Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make meaningful partnerships a priority in order to avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Being upfront about how you feel will help alleviate any uncertainty regarding what you want to do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your secrets and emotions to yourself, and you'll avoid being the topic of conversation. Concentrate on what you can do to help others, and it will take your mind off emotional situations you cannot change.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pick up the slack, and do your best to finish what you start. Don't let what other people do interfere with your plans or lead to emotional turmoil. Do whatever will bring you joy or help you advance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to the way you look and feel. Don't worry about what others think or say. You are responsible for your happiness, so don't wait for someone to do things for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep a tally of what you do for others, and when the time comes, don't hesitate to call in favors. An idea you have to improve your surroundings will pay off. D

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Sharing information concerning pending financial or legal matters will work against you. Someone will use what you reveal to make you look bad. Focus on personal improvement and spending quality time with loved ones.

