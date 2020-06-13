Celebrities Born on this Day: Kat Dennings, 34; Chris Evans, 39; Tim Allen, 67; Stellan Skarsgard, 69.
Happy Birthday: Put your mind at ease, and take a practical path.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do what feels right and what's best for you. Giving in to someone trying to coax you into something you don't want to do will lead to regret. Personal gain will require your undivided attention.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An unexpected change will push you in an unfamiliar direction. Your strength will come from experience and knowledge. A unique opportunity to use your skills will turn into a regular occurrence.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let someone interfere in your business. A personal change will encourage you to take better care of your health. Expect someone to offer false information in order to take advantage of you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make changes that will bring you greater happiness. Keep tabs on what your peers are up to, but don't feel the need to get involved in something that you find uninteresting.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The changes you make will gain approval from someone special. A change to the way you think about or handle investments and personal finances should lead to greater security.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Try something different or pursue a creative dream. Refuse to let someone crush your ego or hurt your chance to do something that matters to you. Speak your mind, and make your intentions clear.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be sidetracked easily if you give too time to someone who talks big and offers ideas that aren't valid. Check facts and figures before you get involved in a joint venture.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will bring ongoing problems to the surface. Take this opportunity to implement a workable solution so that you can move on with your life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A chance to relax with someone you love will do you a world of good. Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will be able to map out what you want to see happen as you move forward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Open up about what you want to see happen. Getting to the bottom of a situation that has been unstable will encourage you to make a worthwhile personal change.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Look at what you want to do next, and you'll discover the best way to move forward. Don't give up because someone is negative or doesn't share your optimism.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Gather information that will give you a closer view regarding a situation that can influence how you earn your living. Documents need to be updated to avoid a lapse in service.
