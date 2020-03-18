Celebrities born on this day: Lily Collins, 31; Adam Levine, 41; Queen Latifah, 50; Vanessa Williams, 57.
Happy birthday: You have to be adaptable if you want to get ahead this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Associate with mentally stimulating people. A social event will put you in the limelight and lead to an encounter with someone in a high position. An offer is heading your way.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do whatever it takes to get along with people in higher positions. If you want to have a say, you have to make allowances. Avoid situations that are depressing or that can set you back financially.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make calls, and be ready to hustle into unknown territory to make your mark. You will pick up information and find out what's available quickly, allowing you to excel.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will take advantage of you if given a chance. Take the first step, and don't look back. Take care of your interests, and you will be the one to prosper.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Act instinctively, and you will make good decisions. Partner with someone who complements what you have to offer. Good times are heading your way if you are quick to take action.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Reconnecting with someone from your past will lead to information and insight that will help you move forward. A lifestyle adjustment or occupational move geared toward lowering stress is encouraged.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something beautiful for the people you love. A work-related event will open up an opportunity to use your skills differently. Pursue your dreams. Go for it; it's your turn to excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Before you make costly promises, consider the long-term consequences. Don't let someone with more disposable funds talk you into something you cannot afford.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pursue your dreams, and you will get a good response and an unusual offer. A spiritual or educational journey will lead to a magical experience that will prompt you to make personal changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stabilize situations that are currently undergoing revision. Make sure any plan you undertake is feasible. Don't follow someone or trust what others tell you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for the best offer, and negotiate on your behalf. Secure your position with legal documentation. A responsibility you have dealt with for years will pay off. Gifts are heading your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you have shared secret information with someone who isn't trustworthy, it will be revealed. Don't make changes based on hearsay or what someone else decides to do.