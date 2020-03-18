Celebrities born on this day: Lily Collins, 31; Adam Levine, 41; Queen Latifah, 50; Vanessa Williams, 57.

Happy birthday: You have to be adaptable if you want to get ahead this year.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Associate with mentally stimulating people. A social event will put you in the limelight and lead to an encounter with someone in a high position. An offer is heading your way.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Do whatever it takes to get along with people in higher positions. If you want to have a say, you have to make allowances. Avoid situations that are depressing or that can set you back financially.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make calls, and be ready to hustle into unknown territory to make your mark. You will pick up information and find out what's available quickly, allowing you to excel.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will take advantage of you if given a chance. Take the first step, and don't look back. Take care of your interests, and you will be the one to prosper.

