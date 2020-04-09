Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a change that will encourage you to expand your interests. A disciplined approach to your work will help you get finished ahead of time, giving you more time to do the things you enjoy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you don't like something, improve whatever is bothering you without making a fuss. How you go about getting things done will make a difference to the outcome as well as to your relationships with others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Flesh out what's required, and get started building what your imagination has conjured up. Trust your instincts, but don't be unrealistic when it comes to your budget.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to what's being said, and verify what you hear before you pass along the information. If you care about someone, make a commitment that will bring you closer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of an opportunity to make a change. Whether you alter the way you live or how you work, it will give you the boost you need to revitalize your long-term goal.