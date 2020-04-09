Celebrities Born on this Day: Elle Fanning, 22; Kristen Stewart, 30; Leighton Meester, 34; Dennis Quaid, 66.
Happy Birthday: Refrain from making unnecessary changes this year.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen, evaluate what's said and consider how to proceed without making a fuss. Less talk and more action will help you finish what you start. Don't make a change under emotional duress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will leave you feeling vulnerable if faced with a spur-of-the-moment decision. Look on the bright side, and do what feels right and best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stick to your game plan. If you begin to waffle, the people around you will lose confidence in you. Stand tall, and do your best to finish what you start, regardless of what others do.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): All work and no play will leave you feeling as if you've missed something. An innovative approach to life will lead to interesting conversations that will spark your imagination.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Remove yourself from situations that are melodramatic or manipulative. Look at what you can do to make your life better, and distance yourself from those who bring you down.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a change that will encourage you to expand your interests. A disciplined approach to your work will help you get finished ahead of time, giving you more time to do the things you enjoy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you don't like something, improve whatever is bothering you without making a fuss. How you go about getting things done will make a difference to the outcome as well as to your relationships with others.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Flesh out what's required, and get started building what your imagination has conjured up. Trust your instincts, but don't be unrealistic when it comes to your budget.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to what's being said, and verify what you hear before you pass along the information. If you care about someone, make a commitment that will bring you closer.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of an opportunity to make a change. Whether you alter the way you live or how you work, it will give you the boost you need to revitalize your long-term goal.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your responsibilities first, and finish what you start. Celebrate your success with someone who puts a smile on your face and is always in your corner.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan to do something that makes you happy. Time spent on pampering will make you feel great, look great and give you added confidence.
