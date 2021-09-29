Celebrities Born on This Day: Kevin Durant, 33; Roger Bart, 59; Bryant Gumbel, 73; Jerry Lee Lewis, 86.

Happy Birthday: Look at every angle before you make a move. Putting caution first will save you from spending your time backtracking.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't react prematurely. Let others do as they please, and you'll discover the best way to fit into a situation that is causing you concern.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep emotions in check, and take better care of yourself emotionally and physically. Do something that brings you joy and satisfaction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fix up your surroundings, but don't go over budget. Use your intelligence, and you will find ways to work with what you have instead of spending on something unnecessary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Premature actions will cause emotional turmoil. Rethink your plans; you'll find cheaper ways to improve your life without upsetting loved ones or taking on debt.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep life simple; know when to say no, and don't make an unnecessary change because someone else does.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You are heading in the right direction. Make a couple of changes based on the information you gather, and it will be easier to finish what you start without facing opposition.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pick your target and stay on track. Refuse to let emotional matters distract you. A disciplined approach to your pursuits will help you overcome an intrusion you encounter.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't let what others do rule your life. When uncertainty sets in, consider what you want to do instead of letting others call the shots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Set the standard, run the show and invest in your ability to lead the way. Show your dedication by leaving nothing to chance and striving to reach your target without an emotional stumble.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Let your mind wander and your instincts take over. Step out of the line of fire if someone unjustly targets you. Know when to speak up and when to keep the information a secret.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of what matters without complaining. Refrain from making changes that aren't necessary. Pitch in and help a friend or relative going through uncertain times.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A mix-up will occur if you let your emotions spin out of control. Put an emphasis on how you present who you are and what you have to offer.

