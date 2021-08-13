Celebrities Born on this Day: Shani Davis, 39; Debi Mazar, 57; John Slattery, 59; Dawnn Lewis, 60.
Happy Birthday: Pay attention, and you'll be able to take advantage of unique opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Work in conjunction with people who share your objective and concerns. You'll accomplish more if you are open to suggestions and sharing the work and the benefits that unfold.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in challenges that require physical and mental agility, and play to win. Pay attention to detail, and you'll find an obscure way to be competitive and awe-inspiring to an onlooker.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans to socialize with people who open your mind to new and exciting options. Look at change as growth, and you'll learn something that will help you adjust to the modifications going on around you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think before you act. If you set unrealistic expectations, disappointment will follow. Ask for help if you need it, and you'll be surprised by a response you receive from someone you least expect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ask questions, and verify the information you receive. Look for opportunities that will help you save money. Keep your wits about you if someone suggests something unrealistic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions when dealing with money, health or contractual matters. If you overreact or take on too much, it will be difficult to reverse the consequences. Avoid joint ventures to ensure you maintain control.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you discover will help you handle your finances better and improve a meaningful relationship. Take a unique approach when it comes to pleasing someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): What you achieve will leave a lasting impression on someone you deem special. Let your intentions be known, and you'll be able to make plans that will result in a positive lifestyle change.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Distance yourself from anyone who stifles you. Focus on what's important to you and the changes you can make if you put more effort into your plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will lead to inconsistency. Evaluate the past and present, and rely on your experience to help you put your energy where it will bring the highest return.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A change in how or where you work will be met with pros and cons. Consider your options, and decide to do what makes you feel happy and healthy.