Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions when dealing with money, health or contractual matters. If you overreact or take on too much, it will be difficult to reverse the consequences. Avoid joint ventures to ensure you maintain control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you discover will help you handle your finances better and improve a meaningful relationship. Take a unique approach when it comes to pleasing someone you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): What you achieve will leave a lasting impression on someone you deem special. Let your intentions be known, and you'll be able to make plans that will result in a positive lifestyle change.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Distance yourself from anyone who stifles you. Focus on what's important to you and the changes you can make if you put more effort into your plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will lead to inconsistency. Evaluate the past and present, and rely on your experience to help you put your energy where it will bring the highest return.