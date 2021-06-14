Celebrities Born on this Day: Lucy Hale, 32; Diablo Cody, 43; Boy George, 60; Marla Gibbs, 90.
Happy Birthday: Change begins with you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Back away from a situation if you feel you are being pressured or bullied. Reclaim what's important to you, and take the road that leads to peace of mind.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Embrace what you are responsible for instead of fighting the inevitable, and clear the way to a better future. You may not like the changes taking place, but in the end, they will be beneficial.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make yourself clear and follow through on the promises you make. Your attitude and ease with which you relate to others will make a difference to the way they respond.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Too much of anything will bog you down and confuse you. Gather information, but don't act on your findings until you have verification that you are on the right track.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An intelligent approach to something you enjoy doing will lead to new beginnings. Dedicate more time and effort to doing your own thing and establishing yourself in something that satisfies you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your emotions under control, and you'll avoid getting into a disagreement with someone you love and respect. Don't spend unnecessarily or take on debt that will cause stress.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You do best if you do your own thing and follow your heart. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that isn't in your best interest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments to counter going into debt. Home improvements should ease stress, not make matters worse. Do what's feasible, regardless of the demands someone puts on you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stop worrying about what others are doing. Concentrate on personal matters, relationships with those you live with, and making your surroundings peaceful, efficient and geared toward what makes you happy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think twice before making an offer you may not want to fulfill. Look at every angle of a situation before getting involved. Put more energy into personal improvement and good health.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't rely on others when you can do things yourself. Focus on your objective, and you will reach your destination. Don't put your health at risk to please someone you love.