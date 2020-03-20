Celebrities Born on this Day: Ruby Rose, 34; Holly Hunter, 62; Spike Lee, 63; William Hurt, 70.
Happy Birthday: Focus on a long-term plan that will check off all the boxes on your wish list.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You can turn a negative into a positive if you are fair and accommodate everyone involved. A humanitarian approach will win the confidence of the people who count.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Break down the cost and time required to get what you want. Patience will be necessary if you're going to achieve peace of mind and end up in a strong position emotionally and financially.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stick to your plan in order to make things happen. Refuse to let emotional issues cloud your vision. Be more aggressive, and take advantage of situations promptly.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Avoid anyone who uses emotional blackmail, deceit or unfair tactics to push you in a direction you shouldn't go. Know when to say no and move on. Don't be afraid to do things by yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do things your way, make a change to the way you live and achieve peace of mind. Put greater emphasis on love, romance and building a future that promises happiness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make adjustments that will help you budget for what's important to you. Stop letting your generosity leave you without money, when you should be investing in your future and reaching your ultimate goal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make personal changes that will help you get others to support your ideas and pursuits. A connection with someone who brings out the best in you will help you reach your goal.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share responsibilities, but don't let someone leave everything up to you. Show appreciation as well as contempt. Be fair, and demand the same in return.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Align yourself with people who are inspirational, dedicated and truthful. Travel and communication will lead to a lucrative endeavor. Deal with an emotional situation fairly and with an open mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid people who mess with your mind or tempt you with offers that aren't in your best interest. Don't share your opinion if you want to avoid interference and opposition.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Know enough to back away if someone tries to pressure you. Acting in haste will end up being costly. Slow down, go over every detail and say no to anything you don't feel comfortable doing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make personal adjustments geared toward achieving happiness and success. Have the strength to do your own thing. Boost your confidence, and it will encourage you to reach your goal.