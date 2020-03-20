Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make adjustments that will help you budget for what's important to you. Stop letting your generosity leave you without money, when you should be investing in your future and reaching your ultimate goal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make personal changes that will help you get others to support your ideas and pursuits. A connection with someone who brings out the best in you will help you reach your goal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share responsibilities, but don't let someone leave everything up to you. Show appreciation as well as contempt. Be fair, and demand the same in return.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Align yourself with people who are inspirational, dedicated and truthful. Travel and communication will lead to a lucrative endeavor. Deal with an emotional situation fairly and with an open mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid people who mess with your mind or tempt you with offers that aren't in your best interest. Don't share your opinion if you want to avoid interference and opposition.