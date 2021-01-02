Celebrities Born on this Day: Kate Bosworth, 38; Dax Shepard, 46; Taye Diggs, 50; Cuba Gooding Jr., 53.
Happy Birthday: Consider what you have already achieved and what you want to pursue. Change may entice you, but review your motives before you plunge into something risky or costly.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make physical changes that will improve your health or make your life easier. Handle financial matters reasonably, and consider joint ventures that bring equal benefits to all involved.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for the good in every situation, and you will find victory. A positive attitude will encourage others to back your interests. Let your actions lead the way, and rewards follow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful how you present your intentions. Preparation will make the difference between success and failure. Last-minute changes will ensure that you have everything in place before you step into the limelight.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to get bogged down with technicalities. Channel your energy into what you can accomplish, and you'll make progress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep a low profile. Don't make a move or change until you feel confident that the information you receive is accurate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at an opportunity and take advantage of the information offered. You may not move forward traditionally, but the results will be better than anticipated.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An idea you have may not be as sound as you think. Follow the dots and figure out where your plans lead before you start something you may not be able to finish.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty will lead to a mistake. Refrain from making a move or change, or agreeing to something if you aren't sure it's what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at the big picture, and consider the best way to achieve your goals. Invite people who make you think to comment on your thoughts and plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make adjustments at home that will encourage family unity. Discuss your ideas and note the suggestions you receive. It's best to have approval before you begin.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you manage your money, friendships and social activity will determine what sort of year lies ahead. Being honest with yourself and others will eliminate any uncertainty that arises.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Soul-searching will bring you peace of mind. Consider the information you gather and the source from which you draw your knowledge before you let it determine how you react.