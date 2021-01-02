Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at an opportunity and take advantage of the information offered. You may not move forward traditionally, but the results will be better than anticipated.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): An idea you have may not be as sound as you think. Follow the dots and figure out where your plans lead before you start something you may not be able to finish.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty will lead to a mistake. Refrain from making a move or change, or agreeing to something if you aren't sure it's what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at the big picture, and consider the best way to achieve your goals. Invite people who make you think to comment on your thoughts and plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make adjustments at home that will encourage family unity. Discuss your ideas and note the suggestions you receive. It's best to have approval before you begin.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you manage your money, friendships and social activity will determine what sort of year lies ahead. Being honest with yourself and others will eliminate any uncertainty that arises.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Soul-searching will bring you peace of mind. Consider the information you gather and the source from which you draw your knowledge before you let it determine how you react.

