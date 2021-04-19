Celebrities Born on this Day: Simu Liu, 32; Hayden Christensen, 40; Kate Hudson, 42; Ashley Judd, 54.
Happy Birthday: Consider your options and determine what you want to achieve.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let emotional issues bog you down. A productive day will make you feel good about the future. Channel your energy into endeavors that will make your life easier and more fulfilling.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Focus on your goals, and use your skills and knowledge to add to your comfort and convenience. Romance is on the rise, and a promise will stabilize your personal life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stop talking; concentrate on doing a good job. Empty promises will not leave a good impression. If you take control and do it for yourself, it will improve your relationship with colleagues and friends.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Push for what you want and what you believe. Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. An unexpected change will influence your income. Don't give anyone jurisdiction over your journey.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The changes others make will be telltale of what's to follow. Be bold and question anyone trying to put pressure on you. Be ready to do your own thing and control your future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reach out to people you find stimulating and entertaining. The vision offered will spark your imagination and help you develop a plan that will improve your life mentally, physically and emotionally.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Everyone has a right to his or her opinion, including you. Broaden your outlook by being a good listener. Incorporate only useful information into your plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your intuition lead the way, and you'll find a way to lower your overhead and make your home less stressful. Eliminate negativity and situations that leave you feeling unhinged.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn from your mistakes when dealing with money matters, joint ventures and negotiating contracts. Make your objective clear, and you'll avoid a misunderstanding.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Channel emotional energy into something productive. Use your imagination and take a new and exciting approach to work. Getting along with partners and colleagues will be essential.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't fold under pressure or let anyone bully you into doing something you don't want to do. Draw on your intelligence and the experience you have to overcome opposition.