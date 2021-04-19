Celebrities Born on this Day: Simu Liu, 32; Hayden Christensen, 40; Kate Hudson, 42; Ashley Judd, 54.

Happy Birthday: Consider your options and determine what you want to achieve.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let emotional issues bog you down. A productive day will make you feel good about the future. Channel your energy into endeavors that will make your life easier and more fulfilling.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Focus on your goals, and use your skills and knowledge to add to your comfort and convenience. Romance is on the rise, and a promise will stabilize your personal life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stop talking; concentrate on doing a good job. Empty promises will not leave a good impression. If you take control and do it for yourself, it will improve your relationship with colleagues and friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Push for what you want and what you believe. Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. An unexpected change will influence your income. Don't give anyone jurisdiction over your journey.