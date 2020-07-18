Celebrities Born on this Day: Chace Crawford, 35; Kristen Bell, 40; Vin Diesel, 53; Wendy Williams, 56.
Happy Birthday: Set high standards, and express your thoughts this year.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look around, observe how others are living and formulate a plan that will encourage a happier and healthier lifestyle. The information you gather and the results you achieve will be enlightening.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Draw on the past, and you'll realize how best to move forward. Look at what's trending, mix old ideas with new and discover a winning combination.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal change is overdue. Evaluate your situation, feelings and status, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you replace what's negative with a positive.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Research a physical change you want to make, and you'll learn to appreciate who you are and how you look. Don't buy into gimmicks or let anyone convince you that you need to change.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Distance yourself from anyone trying to combat what you want and are striving to achieve. An opportunity is useful only if you know enough to take advantage of the offer made.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get your life in order. A change will lift your spirits. Address home improvements, and set an itinerary. Don't stop until everything is in its place and you feel good about your surroundings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Gravitate toward the people you enjoy being with. An intelligent observation will result in a valuable change to your residence or lifestyle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider making a change to how you earn your living. Think about how you can apply your attributes to what's trending in the job market, and you'll find a good fit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A heart-to-heart talk with someone will help resolve any issues your relationship faces. Honesty, patience and keeping the peace will play roles in maintaining a workable union moving forward.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your energy into something useful. Apply your skills to something you enjoy. Do your research, set up a game plan and prepare to market yourself for something that excites you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): The past will haunt you if you don't take care of unfinished business. Let go of the past and live in the moment. Once you decide to take the high road, satisfaction and happiness will be yours.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will try to feed you information that isn't accurate. Trust is something you have to earn, not buy; don't let anyone pull you into his or her plan or scam.
