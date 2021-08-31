Celebrities Born on this Day: Sara Ramirez, 46; Chris Tucker, 50; Zack Ward, 51; Richard Gere, 72.
Happy Birthday: Put more thought into the changes you want to make before you proceed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take nothing for granted. Choose your path, and follow through with your plans. Letting someone lead the way won't bring you the satisfaction or happiness you desire.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You are sitting in a good position, so don't let an emotional incident sabotage your plans. Put serious thought into how you live, what you want to accomplish and where you stand on issues that affect others.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live within your budget. Do what you can yourself instead of paying someone. A change will encourage you to rethink the way and where you choose to live.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to the way you look and exploring new ways to use your skills, knowledge and attributes. A partnership with someone who is just as dedicated to a common cause will blossom.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more into the way you present yourself physically instead of sharing opinions. You'll get more in return if the people you deal with feel comfortable around you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the logistics of a situation you face, then make decisions based on facts, not emotions. A disciplined approach to money, health and rules will spare you being put in an awkward position.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get everything in order before you share your intentions with others. Expect someone jealous to rival you. Know your boundaries and put your energy into finishing what you start.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll advance if you shift your thoughts to what's important to you and use your intelligence to fast-track what you want to accomplish. Change requires finishing what you start.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on getting ahead professionally and putting your energy into showing others how efficient and eager you are to navigate your way into a better position.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Distance yourself from people who nag or criticize you. Trust your ability to get things done your way and on time. Use your intelligence and finesse to choose the direction you want to pursue.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't trust anyone with personal information or someone handling financial or contractual matters for you. Take control, and bring about the changes you want to happen.