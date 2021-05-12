Celebrities Born on this Day: Emily VanCamp, 35; Domhnall Gleeson, 38; Tony Hawk, 53; Ving Rhames, 62.
Happy Birthday: Keep your life in perspective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't wait for someone to make the first move or put you in a vulnerable position. It's your life, your choice and your time to set the record straight and do what's best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't overdo it. Too much of anything will work against you. Stay on top of your administrative work. Concentrate on what you can do to improve your status quo.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are overdue for a change. Reach out to someone you trust to give you sound advice. The suggestions you receive will work well with minor adjustments.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Reconnect with people you have enjoyed collaborating with in the past, and good things will transpire. A partnership looks promising as long as you can maintain equality and don't go over budget.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you act on your emotions, you will disrupt your relationship with someone important. Keep your thoughts to yourself until you are sure you won't jeopardize your chance to get ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's all about enlightenment, finding your bliss and figuring out what you want out of life. Reach into your heart and soul, and you'll find a path that satisfies your spirit. Personal adjustments and self-improvement will change your life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't feel you have to make up your mind because someone pressures you. Take a moment to evaluate what's important to you, and adjust your life to fit your budget.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dedicate your time to getting the results you want. Stick to your plan and budget. Assess your lifestyle, relationships and the changes you can make to ensure you reach your goal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go for what you want to achieve. High energy coupled with determination and hands-on work will lead you to the winner's circle. Make adjustments at home for the right reason.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll face difficulties with a friend or colleague. Sit back and observe the changes going on around you. Don't feel the need to join someone's quest. Live life your way, and pay attention to taking charge of your happiness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look around you, and divvy up what you like and what you don't. It's up to you to make the changes that govern your well-being. Don't give in to someone manipulative.