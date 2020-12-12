Celebrities Born on this Day: Mayim Bialik, 45; Madchen Amick, 50; Regina Hall, 50; Jennifer Connelly, 50.
Happy Birthday: Go about your business, and share only the necessary information.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set up your surroundings to cater to your goals. Do the work yourself to avoid damaging or misleading input. Don't let anger take over when new beginnings await you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's OK to be different. It may even help you avoid getting roped into something you don't want to do. A positive change in the way you live will lead to a less stressful environment.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Eliminate stress by doing something energetic or intellectually challenging. Listen to complaints and digest what's said before you address issues openly.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose peace and love over discord and divisiveness. Be the one to set the mood and ease stress. Putting more effort into pleasing others will encourage them to do the same in return.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take charge of your life, and make adjustments to suit your needs. Take a unique approach to the way you do things, and it will lift your spirits and revitalize goals that you still want to achieve.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A favorable decision regarding a meaningful relationship will lead to a change of position, status or reputation. Enjoy time spent with someone you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Speak up and do your part. You can accomplish something that's been pending for too long if you are diligent in your pursuits. Reassess a partnership if you feel it lacks equality, trust or honesty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be creative, and go about your business. Pick up the slack if you feel someone is lagging. The way you handle situations can help you maneuver your way into a better position.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your personal life and business separate. If you let your emotions interfere in financial decisions, it will cost you. Be willing to put in the effort if you want to reap the rewards.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't get into emotional mind games. Pay more attention to the personal changes you want to make and less time worrying about what others think or do.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A virtual trip with someone you enjoy being around will lead to exciting plans. An intellectual challenge will encourage you to use your creative attributes to bring in extra cash.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Start doing the things that bring you joy. Put your house in order, and you'll be free to come and go as you please. Stop dreaming and start doing your part.
