Taurus (April 20-May 20): A favorable decision regarding a meaningful relationship will lead to a change of position, status or reputation. Enjoy time spent with someone you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Speak up and do your part. You can accomplish something that's been pending for too long if you are diligent in your pursuits. Reassess a partnership if you feel it lacks equality, trust or honesty.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be creative, and go about your business. Pick up the slack if you feel someone is lagging. The way you handle situations can help you maneuver your way into a better position.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your personal life and business separate. If you let your emotions interfere in financial decisions, it will cost you. Be willing to put in the effort if you want to reap the rewards.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't get into emotional mind games. Pay more attention to the personal changes you want to make and less time worrying about what others think or do.