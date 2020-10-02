Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change to how you handle your relationships will make a difference to the way others respond. Use charm and offer incentives to gain the support you require to reach your goal.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Control situations, and avoid letting anyone goad you into a spat that will waste time and cause stress. Concentrate on personal growth, not changing others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Some underhandedness will prevail if you are lax and let others take control. Personal improvements will bring the highest reward. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get to the bottom of any situation that has left you feeling uncertain. Ask questions and don't settle for secondhand information. How you approach people will make a difference to the outcome.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): An unexpected change will occur if you let your anger turn into a battle with someone you love. Take a step back, and do your best to nurture and understand what others are going through.