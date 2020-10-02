Celebrities Born on this Day: Kelly Ripa, 50; Sting, 69; Annie Leibovitz, 71; Avery Brooks, 72.
Happy Birthday: Protect your home, meaningful relationships and reputation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Remain calm. Put your energy into something that will bring concrete results. Focus on love, partnerships and doing what's best for you and everyone important to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider making a change at home that will give you greater freedom. Touch base with friends and relatives, and you'll acquire valuable information.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may want to party, but before you do, consider the consequences. You can have fun without jeopardizing your health. Plan to spend quiet time with someone you love, and avoid a crowded situation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions tucked away, listen carefully and go about your business. A change you make at home will turn out to be a good move. Be practical, and use your intelligence to get ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put together a must-have list before you negotiate. You may not get everything you want, but you will get the essentials if you are ready to barter. Celebrate new beginnings with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change to how you handle your relationships will make a difference to the way others respond. Use charm and offer incentives to gain the support you require to reach your goal.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Control situations, and avoid letting anyone goad you into a spat that will waste time and cause stress. Concentrate on personal growth, not changing others.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Some underhandedness will prevail if you are lax and let others take control. Personal improvements will bring the highest reward. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get to the bottom of any situation that has left you feeling uncertain. Ask questions and don't settle for secondhand information. How you approach people will make a difference to the outcome.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An unexpected change will occur if you let your anger turn into a battle with someone you love. Take a step back, and do your best to nurture and understand what others are going through.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): If you give someone an inch, they will take a mile and leave you in an awkward position. Put more merit on what's important to you and how to go about getting your way. Romance is favored.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you handle your money will determine how much cash you have for entertainment. Practical investments will be necessary if you want to make improvements to your lifestyle.
