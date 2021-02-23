Celebrities Born on this Day: Dakota Fanning, 27; Aziz Ansari, 38; Kristin Davis, 56; Patricia Richardson, 70.
Happy Birthday: Put more time and effort into creative endeavors this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Pick up the phone or set up a reunion with someone you miss. Quality of life depends on the decisions you make. Consider what makes you happy and content, then head in that direction.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Productivity will help ward off disagreements and make an impression on someone who counts. Refuse to give in to pressure or get involved in someone's success instead of your own.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A unique take on an old idea will excite you. Live within your means, and when doubt sets in, know enough to step back and rethink your next move. Change is only useful if it is beneficial.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll have to stay ahead of the competition. Gather information, verify facts and use your intelligence and charm to keep the peace and bring about positive change.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you are resourceful and insightful, an acknowledgment will follow. Look for workable partnerships and moneymaking opportunities. Invest time and money in your interests and pursuits.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will be waiting for any mistake you make. Share little with people who are unpredictable and protect your reputation, meaningful relationships and your professional position.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Have everything in place, and be ready to roll. Look for the signs, and let your intuition lead the way. Don't share information with a peer who may not be trustworthy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll encounter turmoil at home or work if you let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities. Get your work out of the way and move on to more pleasurable tasks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time at home or make a lifestyle change that encourages better health. Walk away from bad habits, influences and extreme situations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind. Someone will take advantage of you if you let down your guard. Discipline will pay off when it comes to working and how you handle your cash.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Direct your attention to what's happening in your domestic life. Putting the zest back into your life and doing your best to adapt to inevitable changes will be your ticket to success.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think twice before you take a risk. Live within your means; protect against illness, injury or relationships with extravagant individuals. Concentrate on personal improvement, gathering information and finding peace of mind.