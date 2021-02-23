Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will be waiting for any mistake you make. Share little with people who are unpredictable and protect your reputation, meaningful relationships and your professional position.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Have everything in place, and be ready to roll. Look for the signs, and let your intuition lead the way. Don't share information with a peer who may not be trustworthy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll encounter turmoil at home or work if you let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities. Get your work out of the way and move on to more pleasurable tasks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time at home or make a lifestyle change that encourages better health. Walk away from bad habits, influences and extreme situations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind. Someone will take advantage of you if you let down your guard. Discipline will pay off when it comes to working and how you handle your cash.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Direct your attention to what's happening in your domestic life. Putting the zest back into your life and doing your best to adapt to inevitable changes will be your ticket to success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think twice before you take a risk. Live within your means; protect against illness, injury or relationships with extravagant individuals. Concentrate on personal improvement, gathering information and finding peace of mind.

