Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay close attention to where you spend your money, and you'll find a discrepancy that will put cash in your pocket. A joint venture looks promising as long as you share the expenses equally. An unexpected gift is heading your way.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your ego in check and your mindset on what you are trying to accomplish. Concentrate on doing your best to make a difference. Turn your attention to activities that will lift your spirits and make you feel energized.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead you in a better direction. Consider what you want to do, and get started. Don't let uncertainty hold you back. A partnership will inspire you to follow your heart. Romance is on the rise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to what's going on around you. You may have to intervene if someone is misrepresenting a situation that involves you. Damage control will help anyone from getting the wrong impression. Do your part and carry on.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Size up what you can accomplish, and get started. Worrying about what others do will hold you back. Put your best foot forward, and do what you can to live up to your own expectations. Romance is favored.