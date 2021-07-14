Celebrities Born on this Day: Scott Porter, 42; Matthew Fox, 55; Jane Lynch, 61; Stan Shaw, 69.
Happy Birthday: You'll have plenty of options this year.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for an unusual opportunity, and you'll find something that intrigues you. Gather information, and study all the ins and outs before you take a leap of faith.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): View life as an adventure, and turn any disappointment you encounter into a new beginning. Let go of what you cannot change and head toward the brighter side of life.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't wait for someone to beat you at your own game or challenge you. Take a leadership position. By competing with yourself instead of giving others a chance to push you aside, you will excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discussions will put you in an awkward position that requires you to make a premature decision. Stabilize your financial situation rather than maxing out your credit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use ingenuity to develop the best way to use your skills without taxing yourself physically. Don't let an unexpected change cause you to miss out on something you want to pursue.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do your research, double-check essential details and question anything that sounds suspicious. Don't rely on others, and be prepared to do the work yourself to avoid disappointment.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ideas will come to you from a unique situation and help you bring about unprecedented changes that will improve your home life and your ability to use your skills uniquely.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set goals, get into a routine and aim to strengthen yourself physically. Don't let changes at home bog you down or stop you from working toward being better and stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Open discussions will encourage you to get involved in something that interests you. The suggestions you make will bring about positive change that will improve your life and the lives of others.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep the peace, use discretion, and avoid unnecessary changes at home or to the way you live. Pay more attention to getting along, spending time with someone you love and taking better care of yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let the pettiness of someone stand between you and what you want to accomplish. Trust and rely on your ability to think matters through and get things done.