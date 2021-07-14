Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do your research, double-check essential details and question anything that sounds suspicious. Don't rely on others, and be prepared to do the work yourself to avoid disappointment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ideas will come to you from a unique situation and help you bring about unprecedented changes that will improve your home life and your ability to use your skills uniquely.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set goals, get into a routine and aim to strengthen yourself physically. Don't let changes at home bog you down or stop you from working toward being better and stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Open discussions will encourage you to get involved in something that interests you. The suggestions you make will bring about positive change that will improve your life and the lives of others.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep the peace, use discretion, and avoid unnecessary changes at home or to the way you live. Pay more attention to getting along, spending time with someone you love and taking better care of yourself.