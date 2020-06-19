Celebrities Born on this Day: Macklemore, 37; Zoe Saldana, 42; Jean Dujardin, 48; Paula Abdul, 58.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative. Forge into the future with optimism and enthusiasm.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take one day at a time, and stay focused on whatever will bring the highest return. Don't depend or rely on someone to do things the way you want. Be responsible, and you'll feel good about what you accomplish.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Listen to the voice of reason when you receive an offer or warning from someone unfamiliar. Revealing personal information over the phone or online will put you in a compromising position.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make a big splash; it's what you do behind the scenes that will have the biggest impact. A token of affection is encouraged.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You want to do ample preparation before you present what you intend to do. Discipline, time and effort will help you surpass any competition or rival who tries to outdo you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The way you handle situations will reflect the accolades you receive for your expertise. Personal achievement and home improvements will have profound influences on your life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Handle others with courtesy, but don't give in to manipulation or interference. Question anyone who is going against the regulations set by rulers or those in authoritative positions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into meaningful relationships. Spend more face time with someone you love, or show more affection if you cohabitate with that special person in your life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking a cautious approach to the way you confront people who are not following the rules will help you avoid ending up in an unsavory situation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put together a routine that is sure to get you in shape and looking your best. An emotional connection you have with someone will require a heart-to-heart discussion to avoid a misunderstanding.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your distance and avoid getting into a predicament that is damaging emotionally or physically. Help others find a way through an organization that is structured to take on such responsibilities.
Aries (March 21-April 19): What you find out from someone you have worked alongside in the past will help you decide your future and how best to proceed. A change of plans will help you move forward with greater optimism.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look at what's possible, and put your energy where it will count the most. Don't limit what you can do. If you are willful, you'll find a means to reach your goal.
