Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The past will offer valuable insight into the best way to deal with unpredictable people. Your experience will be worth far more than you realize. Talk to someone who can verify the information.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't give up on someone you love. Your effort, concern and dedication will pay off in the end. You will gain popularity for your honesty, foresight and compassion for others. .

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay away from innuendoes that could lead to misinterpreting your feelings, thoughts or plans. The last thing you need is to give the wrong impression. Keep your personal life private, and avoid trouble.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A journey will take you on a mental excursion that will be eye-opening. Embrace what life has to offer and consider how best to use what you discover to improve your experience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Offering too much information or embellishing a story will lead to trouble. You will end up being questioned by someone who has a vested interest in what you are saying.