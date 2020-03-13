Celebrities Born on this Day: Adam Clayton, 60; Dana Delany, 64; William H. Macy, 70; Neil Sedaka, 81.
Happy Birthday: Make change happen. Get personal documents, legal matters and investments updated.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Revive old plans, and rework them to fit today's trends. You stand to gain ground if you make the changes that will free up time to pursue your goals.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put more thought and effort into your current living situation. By building a space that is conducive to moneymaking opportunities, you will be able to buy the freedom to do your own thing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Draw attention to whatever you are doing today, and you will get the help you need to get things done on time. Love is in the stars and positive change will take place.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't mix business with pleasure. Make decisions based on what you know is fact, not assumption. You'll have a false impression regarding what someone is offering or willing to do for you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Observe, and ask questions that will help you understand a situation that can influence your next move. It's up to you to take control and do whatever brings the highest return.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The past will offer valuable insight into the best way to deal with unpredictable people. Your experience will be worth far more than you realize. Talk to someone who can verify the information.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't give up on someone you love. Your effort, concern and dedication will pay off in the end. You will gain popularity for your honesty, foresight and compassion for others. .
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay away from innuendoes that could lead to misinterpreting your feelings, thoughts or plans. The last thing you need is to give the wrong impression. Keep your personal life private, and avoid trouble.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A journey will take you on a mental excursion that will be eye-opening. Embrace what life has to offer and consider how best to use what you discover to improve your experience.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Offering too much information or embellishing a story will lead to trouble. You will end up being questioned by someone who has a vested interest in what you are saying.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have a good idea, and everyone is going to want to participate. Don't put your money on the line when you can collect from those who believe in you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): By sticking to the truth and doing what's best for everyone, you will avoid unsavory fallout. An emotional situation will be costly. Avoid predicaments that are no-win situations.