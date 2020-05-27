Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to complaints, and rectify the problem promptly. Make an effort to enhance your living conditions as well as your relationships with those close to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Follow your intuition, not what someone tells you. A personal relationship should be reevaluated and your intentions revealed. Honesty and integrity matter, and judgments will be made.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself and your eye on what's happening around you. If you act in haste or jump to conclusions, you will send the wrong message.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your best to understand what others are trying to tell you. Speak from the heart and offer realistic suggestions, and you will turn a difficulty around. A positive attitude will lead to personal gain.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Listen, watch and assess what's happening around you. Don't make promises or get involved in something foreign to you. Believing someone without checking references or facts will end up being costly.