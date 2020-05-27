Celebrities Born on this Day: Chris Colfer, 30; Shanola Hampton, 43; Jack McBrayer, 47; Paul Bettany, 49.
Happy Birthday: Open up about the way you feel and what your intentions are.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Beware of false information or advice. Double-check facts and sources before you make decisions that can affect your position, reputation or well-being.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An adjustment will determine how well a project turns out. Follow your instincts, and you will find a solution that allows you to bypass dealing with institutions or authority figures.
Leo (July 23-August 22): Before you make a move, discuss your intentions with someone aware of your circumstances. Don't be tempted by a flashy offer when a minor adjustment is all that's required.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): Take a back seat, and be an observer for the time being. Someone will use persuasive tactics to try to push you in a direction that isn't in your best interest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An open mind will take you on a journey that will lead to a brighter future. Online correspondence classes and finding information that will improve your health are favored.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to complaints, and rectify the problem promptly. Make an effort to enhance your living conditions as well as your relationships with those close to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Follow your intuition, not what someone tells you. A personal relationship should be reevaluated and your intentions revealed. Honesty and integrity matter, and judgments will be made.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself and your eye on what's happening around you. If you act in haste or jump to conclusions, you will send the wrong message.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your best to understand what others are trying to tell you. Speak from the heart and offer realistic suggestions, and you will turn a difficulty around. A positive attitude will lead to personal gain.
Pisces (February 19-March 20): Listen, watch and assess what's happening around you. Don't make promises or get involved in something foreign to you. Believing someone without checking references or facts will end up being costly.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Use what you've learned to help you get through a challenge. Draw on experience, knowledge and whatever resources you have to ensure that you make the best decision possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be prepared if you want a change you implement to work. Iron out subtle but essential details before you leap forward. An opportunity is beneficial only if you are in a position to make it work for you.
