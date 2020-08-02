Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time fixing your surroundings and doing what you can to lower your overhead. Shared expenses will lead to a falling out if you can't agree on how best to allocate the funds. Choose peace over discord.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your plans in motion. Make changes at home that will add to your comfort, ease stress or bring you closer to the people you love most. Someone will honor an agreement you share, and an opportunity will unfold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will mount if you can't come to terms with what someone is doing. Step back and focus on what you can do to make your life better. Personal gains are within reach if you spend more time on self-improvement and romance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Rely on what's worked in the past, and you will find a way to overcome a situation you face at home or that concerns indulgent behavior. Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Personal improvement will alleviate stress. Don't let your emotions take over when dealing with matters that can affect how you earn your living, how much debt you are willing to take on or what's best for you.