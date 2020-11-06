Aries (March 21-April 19): Look for opportunities, send out your resume and market your skills. Actions speak louder than words; check out any lead that allows you to use your attributes to bring in extra cash.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Thwart outside interference before it has a chance to infiltrate your personal world. Take control, and bring about the changes you want to see instead of becoming compliant.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think more about what you want and what you can do. Put your plans in motion. Distance yourself from people and practices that have let you down, and focus on what's possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you get into a battle over something you cannot change, you'll waste valuable time. Concentrate on what you can accomplish, and look for opportunities that encourage success, not revenge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time on self-improvement, learning new skills and updating your image. Stop worrying so much about what others think, and put your energy into reaching your goals.