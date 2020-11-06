Celebrities Born on this Day: Emma Stone, 32; Thandie Newton, 48; Maria Shriver, 65; Sally Field, 74.
Happy Birthday: You'll pick up information readily.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Feeling comfortable and at ease regarding your pursuits will encourage you to be productive. Choosing a unique lifestyle will lead to personal growth, confidence and success.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Home improvements look promising. Do as much of the work yourself as possible to avoid unnecessary costs. Verify information before you make a decision or hire someone you shouldn't.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't feel you have to jump through hoops to appease someone disgruntled. Concentrate on your objective, not what others do or say. You'll gain the most if you implement the changes that suit your needs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keeping up will save you from the hassle that will eat up your time. Look for alternative ways to budget for something you need or changes you want to make.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A chance to make extra cash is within reach. Partner with someone who shares your beliefs and has something to offer to help you get your ideas up and running.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Look for opportunities, send out your resume and market your skills. Actions speak louder than words; check out any lead that allows you to use your attributes to bring in extra cash.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Thwart outside interference before it has a chance to infiltrate your personal world. Take control, and bring about the changes you want to see instead of becoming compliant.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think more about what you want and what you can do. Put your plans in motion. Distance yourself from people and practices that have let you down, and focus on what's possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you get into a battle over something you cannot change, you'll waste valuable time. Concentrate on what you can accomplish, and look for opportunities that encourage success, not revenge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time on self-improvement, learning new skills and updating your image. Stop worrying so much about what others think, and put your energy into reaching your goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace change, set up new goals and gather the information to help you transition from where you are to where you want to be. Don't give in to someone putting demands on you that will stifle your plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Assess situations carefully, recognize what's fair and go about your business. Arguing is a waste of time. Progress comes from taking hold of a situation and dealing with matters constructively.
