Cancer (June 21-July 22): Round up the people you feel can help you get things done. Listen to advice, but follow the path that makes you feel most comfortable. You have the upper hand, whether or not you realize it. Proceed with confidence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let your emotions hold you back. Let go of an old grudge, and move on to positive and productive pursuits. A dynamic approach to an old idea will result in renewed interest. Reconnect with someone you miss.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and open your mind to new beginnings. Question your connection with someone if he or she is stifling you or holding you back. Be prepared to make a spur-of-the-moment decision. Your happiness is up to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A creative suggestion should motivate you. As long as you don't underestimate the extent of a job, you will succeed. Set a strict budget before you begin. Plan an outing that will help put things in perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An encounter will bring about an unexpected opportunity. Go to an event that will pique your interest in something you used to do quite well. Love and romance are looking good, so set the mood and enjoy.