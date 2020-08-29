Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change someone makes will blindside you. Take a step back and consider your options before you make a fuss. An intelligent approach will ensure that you come out on top. A solution you offer will turn you into a hero.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't feel you have to change to appease others. Do what's best for you, and give others the freedom to do as they please. Focus on building confidence and gaining the courage to express how you feel and what you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make up your mind, and follow through with your plans or take a pass. Let your intuition guide you, and you will find the path that is best suited to you. Romance will bring you closer to someone you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't leave anything to chance. Manufacture what you want to happen, and you won't be disappointed. It's up to you to take charge and make your voice heard. Arguing won't help, but knowledge, information and a solid plan will.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your feelings will be hard to hide. Face facts, address pending problems and do your best to fix what isn't working. Refuse to let the decisions others make interfere with your plans. Do your own thing.