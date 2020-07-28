Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the necessary changes to ensure your plans unfold without a hitch. Reach out to someone you have worked with previously; he or she will help you reach your expectations on time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Iron out any problems before you begin something. Knowing what you are up against will be half the battle; the other half will be letting go of what's not working for you anymore.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use connections to enlighten you about changes in your community or the industry in which you work. Innovation and intelligence will help you surpass any competition you encounter today.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Look for a unique way to save money. A change may seem out of reach, but when you crunch the numbers and look at the long-term savings, you'll revisit the idea.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A partnership with someone who shares your interests and beliefs will step up and bear half the brunt. An emotional discussion will bring you closer to someone you love.