Celebrities Born on this Day: Hayden Panettiere, 31; Usain Bolt, 34; Carrie-Anne Moss, 53; Kim Cattrall, 64.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative to update your skills, knowledge and technology this year.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Embrace new possibilities, and you'll find a way to make whatever is happening around you beneficial. A steady pace and open mind will help you gain confidence as well as support.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make unique plans with someone who puts a smile on your face. A kind gesture will make a difference to someone going through a hard time and make you feel good as well.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone deter you from concentrating on what's important to you. An opportunity to make changes at home conducive to getting ahead at work should be put in motion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you help others will determine what you will get in return. Being cooperative and doing what's best for everyone will give you leverage when you want to bring about change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn something new. An open mind and a desire to make a difference will help you incorporate positive changes that encourage you to let go of the past.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions under control, and you'll avoid getting into a spat with a friend or one of your business associates. Look for personal opportunities that will help you update your attitude, image or lifestyle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Moderation will be essential if you want to reduce situations that bring you down. Aim to look and feel your best, and you will find it easier to resist temptation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Extending a helping hand has to be for the right reason. If you have ulterior motives, you will be disappointed with the results. Put greater emphasis on using your imagination and delving into creative projects.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Someone close to you will be easily hurt if you are too vocal about the way you feel. Ease into personal matters with kindness and consideration in order to avoid getting into a fight.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do what's best for you, and you will have no regrets. A personal change will be the pick-me-up you need to improve your attitude.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you stretch the truth, someone who knows the facts will be eager to question you. Work on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Avoid temptation and untrustworthy people.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It's in your best interest to assess a situation, look for solutions and do whatever is necessary to make things better. Anger is not the answer if you want to resolve a pending problem.
