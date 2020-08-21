Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions under control, and you'll avoid getting into a spat with a friend or one of your business associates. Look for personal opportunities that will help you update your attitude, image or lifestyle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Moderation will be essential if you want to reduce situations that bring you down. Aim to look and feel your best, and you will find it easier to resist temptation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Extending a helping hand has to be for the right reason. If you have ulterior motives, you will be disappointed with the results. Put greater emphasis on using your imagination and delving into creative projects.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Someone close to you will be easily hurt if you are too vocal about the way you feel. Ease into personal matters with kindness and consideration in order to avoid getting into a fight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do what's best for you, and you will have no regrets. A personal change will be the pick-me-up you need to improve your attitude.