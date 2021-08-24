Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be secretive about financial, medical or contractual dealings. Pay more attention to the way you look and present yourself to others. Set trends instead of adopting what others are doing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain respect if you follow through with your plans. Find a way to manage money efficiently, and it will loosen up cash flow and encourage you to invest more in your future.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on emotional and physical strength, and what you can do to enjoy life. Consider your relationships with others and the benefits, then make the necessary adjustments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make the changes that suit your needs. Don't sit on the sidelines waiting for someone else to make the first move. Use your intelligence, and turn your ideas into something concrete.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Digest what's going on around you and decide who is on your team and who opposes you. It's OK to think big, but you are better off living within your means.