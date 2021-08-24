Celebrities Born on this Day: Rupert Grint, 33; John Green, 44; Dave Chappelle, 48; Steve Guttenburg, 63.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative to make things happen.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information, formulate a strategy and take on something that will help you achieve your dreams. Speak up, share your intentions and move forward with enthusiasm and confidence.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do whatever it takes to stabilize your personal life. Make your space inviting and convenient. Rethink your spending habits, and be generous with love and affection, not expensive gifts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do something eccentric. Become the topic of conversation and the go-to person when others need advice. Explore new possibilities, and stretch your mind to accommodate new options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be suspicious of anyone trying to take over. Information will be sketchy and require verification before you pass it along. Spend more time on personal improvements and less on trying to change others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of a moneymaking opportunity. The experience you have will help you instinctively know when to make your move. A positive change at home or with your assets is within reach.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be secretive about financial, medical or contractual dealings. Pay more attention to the way you look and present yourself to others. Set trends instead of adopting what others are doing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain respect if you follow through with your plans. Find a way to manage money efficiently, and it will loosen up cash flow and encourage you to invest more in your future.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on emotional and physical strength, and what you can do to enjoy life. Consider your relationships with others and the benefits, then make the necessary adjustments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make the changes that suit your needs. Don't sit on the sidelines waiting for someone else to make the first move. Use your intelligence, and turn your ideas into something concrete.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Digest what's going on around you and decide who is on your team and who opposes you. It's OK to think big, but you are better off living within your means.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend more time finding unique ways to up your game or make your surroundings less stressful. Be creative, and consider changes that won't break your budget.