Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't be afraid to do things differently. Your uniqueness will shine through when it comes to professional advancement. Look for a financial opportunity you can handle all by yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a moment and observe. What you discover will lead to better decisions regarding partnerships. Scrutinize an unexpected opportunity before you decide to take part.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Hanging on to something that no longer brings you joy or limits your options is futile. Embrace what life has to offer and the changes required to get you where you want to go.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something you find intriguing, and it will broaden your horizons and encourage you to take on something new and exciting. Do your research, and avoid making purchases that aren't necessary.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for innovative ways to improve your relationships with those close to you. Listen, but don't follow a friend or neighbor heading in a direction that puts your finances or health at risk.