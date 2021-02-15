Celebrities Born on this Day: Amber Riley, 35; Matt Groening, 67; Melissa Manchester, 70; Jane Seymour, 70.
Happy Birthday: Look at the possibilities; focus on the ones that make the most sense.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Follow your heart and do the best job possible. Don't let a change at home interfere with your ideas. Focus on progress and financial stability.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The actions you take will help you reach your destination without interference. Take care of matters, and bring about the changes that will help you remain in charge.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Trust in your ability to get things done efficiently. Working alone, presenting what you have to offer, and establishing yourself in a new and exciting set of circumstances look promising.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Sit tight; if you try to implement a change, you will face opposition. Look for a unique way to use your skills without drawing attention. You'll do your best not to share your intentions until you have mastered your skills.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Own the spotlight and reap the rewards. There is nothing you cannot accomplish if you set your sights on your target and pursue your dreams with relentless courage.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't be afraid to do things differently. Your uniqueness will shine through when it comes to professional advancement. Look for a financial opportunity you can handle all by yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a moment and observe. What you discover will lead to better decisions regarding partnerships. Scrutinize an unexpected opportunity before you decide to take part.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Hanging on to something that no longer brings you joy or limits your options is futile. Embrace what life has to offer and the changes required to get you where you want to go.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something you find intriguing, and it will broaden your horizons and encourage you to take on something new and exciting. Do your research, and avoid making purchases that aren't necessary.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for innovative ways to improve your relationships with those close to you. Listen, but don't follow a friend or neighbor heading in a direction that puts your finances or health at risk.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to get things done. Engage in conversations with someone who shares your beliefs, feelings and dreams.