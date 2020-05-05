Celebrities Born on this Day: Adele, 32; Henry Cavill, 36; Danielle Fishel, 39; Tina Yothers, 47.
Happy Birthday: How you pitch in and help will make a difference that will influence your reputation and ability to advance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Observation will help you make a better decision. Don't trust someone to contribute while under pressure. Look for alternatives, and consider doing your own thing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Work hard and be proud of what you achieve. Personal gain is within reach if you step up and take over. Offer suggestions, but don't take on someone's responsibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): The experience you gain will help you make changes that will improve your life. Don't let your emotions stand between you and what you deserve.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The changes others are making will leave you questioning whether you are doing the right thing. Take a moment to consider the consequences and how your decisions will affect others.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from experience. Information is power, and talking to an expert will point you in the right direction. Branch out, and you'll discover you have more to offer than you realize.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Making recommendations and doing the work yourself are not the same. How much you accomplish and the rewards and results you receive will be directly linked to what's tangible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll face issues you should have addressed in the past. Don't linger over something that is standing in the way of your progress. Make the necessary changes, and keep moving forward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let anyone interfere in your personal life or stop you from doing things you enjoy. You are in charge of your happiness, so follow your heart, and proceed with confidence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes you make at home should be well-thought-out and executed personally. Don't leave sensitive matters in someone else's hands. Don't let emotions infiltrate your professional action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your skills to put your ideas in motion. A change at home will be good for the soul and encourage you to plan for the future. Turn a talent you have into a lucrative sideline.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep up with the times, and adjust to whatever is trending. A responsible attitude, coupled with a desire to make your life better, will bring about positive change.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Speak openly and be demonstrative about what you want to do. Good intentions, coupled with high energy, discipline and devotion, will help you achieve what you set out to do.
