× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Adele, 32; Henry Cavill, 36; Danielle Fishel, 39; Tina Yothers, 47.

Happy Birthday: How you pitch in and help will make a difference that will influence your reputation and ability to advance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Observation will help you make a better decision. Don't trust someone to contribute while under pressure. Look for alternatives, and consider doing your own thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Work hard and be proud of what you achieve. Personal gain is within reach if you step up and take over. Offer suggestions, but don't take on someone's responsibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): The experience you gain will help you make changes that will improve your life. Don't let your emotions stand between you and what you deserve.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The changes others are making will leave you questioning whether you are doing the right thing. Take a moment to consider the consequences and how your decisions will affect others.