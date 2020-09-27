× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Lola Kirke, 30; Anna Camp, 38; Tamara Taylor, 50; Meat Loaf, 73.

Happy Birthday: Look for the good and the positive in every situation, and you'll find peace and happiness. You'll gain insight into what's best for you if you open your mind, heart and options to new beginnings. The changes going on around you will dictate how you can prosper. Enlightenment, personal gain and romance are heading your way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Avoid emotional spending. Focus on physical improvements that will encourage better health and emotional well-being. Put an end to situations that cause anxiety. A change that takes place will get you fired up to initiate what you want. Romance is encouraged.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't act in haste. Time is on your side. Look for innovative ways to get what you want. Concentrate on your surroundings and achieving a welcoming space to work, play and live life your way. Opportunity is heading in your direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A few kind words will have an impact on your relationship with a friend, relative or lover. If you make a promise, be sure to follow through. Refuse to let someone meddle in your business. Romance will enhance your life.