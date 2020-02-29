Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid a vulnerable situation by refusing to get involved in the first place. Retreat to surroundings that are comforting, and give yourself a chance to consider your options.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Offer suggestions, and participate in events and activities that interest you. You will find an outlet for your skills and experience. Having a purpose or goal will encourage you to bring all facets of your life together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what you can do to make a difference. How you spend your time and where you put your energy will dictate how your mind, body and soul react.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Taking a day trip, visiting old friends or doing something creative and constructive will be a source of enlightenment. Focus on what energizes you the most.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something geared toward better health and prosperity. Set a budget. Distance yourself from people who are poor influences, and arrange a course that is going to help you be your very best.