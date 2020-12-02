Taurus (April 20-May 20): The changes you make may not line up with what others want. Don't be afraid to go it alone if you can't convince others to get involved in your plans. Once you get things up and running, support will come your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Balance and integrity will matter when dealing with partnerships. Speak the truth, and you will avoid a misunderstanding. A promise someone makes is likely to be broken.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be creative and accomplishments will follow. Reach out to someone from your past who can influence your life or inspire you to resurrect an old idea you still want to pursue.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): How you deal with others will determine how much you accomplish. Channel energy into work, and challenge yourself to go above and beyond the call of duty to reach your goal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful how you handle the people with whom you live or work. Emotions will be close to the surface and cause an untimely turn of events if someone is upset.