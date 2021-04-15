Celebrities Born on this Day: Emma Watson, 31; Seth Rogen, 39; Flex Anderson, 51; Emma Thompson, 62.
Happy Birthday: Keep life, love and your financial matters in perspective.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put greater emphasis on how you handle your money and the contributions you make. Enjoy the company of someone you love, and it will bring you closer together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put energy behind your plans, and make your dreams come true. If you count on others, you'll be disappointed. Delve in, get things done and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do the groundwork and broaden your outlook. Knowledge is power, and using what you discover will help you get ahead. An unusual opportunity is heading in your direction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Listen to your heart. Be imaginative, and you'll come up with a plan that will make your life meaningful. A physical change will turn out better than anticipated. Romance is on the rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't fold under pressure. Invest in you and your ability to up your game, skills and knowledge. Shoot for the stars and walk away from unpredictable situations and people.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Walk away from questionable situations and people who are unreliable. Put your time and effort into making personal changes that will contribute to your happiness, not into appeasing someone. Live life your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Aim high, be productive and make your voice heard. Stand up for your rights; lead the way to greater happiness and potential gain. Stop observing and start doing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a point to revamp your lifestyle to include well-rounded fitness and diet routines. Follow your intuition, and you'll find a way to support your needs and reach your goals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too many choices will confuse you. Question the motives of others before you agree to anything. Empty promises are likely. Rely on yourself. You will find the happiness you crave.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fix up your digs and update your appearance. You'll make an impression on someone special. Don't depend on others, and question those who reject you doing what's best for you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your intelligence to ward off meddling or lousy advice. Do your research, follow your heart and make lifestyle adjustments to help you achieve your goals. Take pride in what you do.