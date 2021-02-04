Celebrities Born on this Day: Oscar De La Hoya, 48; Gabrielle Anwar, 51; Clint Black, 59.
Happy Birthday: You can choose to be disruptive, or you can become part of the solution.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen and observe, but don't get involved in situations that cause problems with a friend. Uncertainty will prevail if you are evasive or stretch the truth.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain support. Be sure to give accurate information, or you may end up liable for something you cannot afford. Crunch the numbers and proceed with caution.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Check out what's available and affordable. How you manage your money will make a difference in achieving your long-term goal. Trust and believe in what you can do, and don't let temptation entice you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Know when you've exhausted your reserve, and you'll figure out the best way to salvage what you can and proceed. Refuse to let what someone else does interfere with what's best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Play by the rules. Don't mess up when dealing with institutions or bureaucratic organizations. Stay focused on learning, acknowledging and stepping up when an opportunity comes your way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't waste time on those who procrastinate or downplay what you are trying to do. Stay focused and intent on making the most of what you have and those who offer support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make changes that are complicated or have the potential to fail. Know what and who you are up against, and wait until the time is right. Don't let your restlessness lead to a mistake.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your options and put your plans in place. An unusual partnership will interest you, but before you sign up for something unfamiliar to you, take your time to explore the possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of unfinished business and consider what your options are. Don't jump to conclusions or lose out on what's rightfully yours because of emotional fallout.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Easy does it and control your emotions. An unexpected turn of events will leave you in a quandary. Look over your options, take charge and do what's left undone.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place and your feelings tucked out of sight. Reveal nothing, and you'll have nothing to fear.