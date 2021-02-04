Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't waste time on those who procrastinate or downplay what you are trying to do. Stay focused and intent on making the most of what you have and those who offer support.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make changes that are complicated or have the potential to fail. Know what and who you are up against, and wait until the time is right. Don't let your restlessness lead to a mistake.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your options and put your plans in place. An unusual partnership will interest you, but before you sign up for something unfamiliar to you, take your time to explore the possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of unfinished business and consider what your options are. Don't jump to conclusions or lose out on what's rightfully yours because of emotional fallout.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Easy does it and control your emotions. An unexpected turn of events will leave you in a quandary. Look over your options, take charge and do what's left undone.