Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to the ones you love. Nurturing meaningful relationships will bring you closer together and encourage working toward a common goal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Check your motives before you leap into action. Consider what it is you are trying to prove or obtain. When uncertainty sets in, sit tight and wait.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Focus on what you can accomplish. Use your intelligence, skills and the people you know who can help you gain access to what you need to forge ahead. Make peace, love and happiness priorities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take better care of yourself. Think before you act, or you may end up in a dispute with someone you love. Moderation will be necessary if you want to avoid criticism.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what makes you happy. If someone doesn't like the changes you make, you might want to question your relationship. Sharing your beliefs, interests and goals will be essential if you want to avoid negativity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in a movement to bring about positive change. Stand up for your rights, but don't cross a line that puts you or your reputation in jeopardy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Follow your heart, spend time with someone you love, and find a way to improve the way you live. Taking care of your responsibilities will help ward off complaints from someone who can influence your lifestyle.

