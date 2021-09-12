Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set your sights on something you want to achieve, and don't look away until you conquer what you set out to do. Refuse to let the changes others make interfere with your plans. A steady pace forward will bring high returns.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are in a better position than you think. Take control; get your plans up and running. A moneymaking idea will pay off if you stick to your draft and refuse to let outside meddling come between you and your success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Initiate your plans. Negotiate with a budget in mind. Be frank about what you want and what you are willing to offer in return. Don't be afraid to walk away from a bad deal. When one door closes, another will open.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay attention to what others are doing. Watch for inconsistency and mixed messages, and use the information you gather to your advantage. Don't buy into someone's pipe dream. Choose to use your attributes for what you want.