Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to the reaction and response you receive from partners and those close to you. Consider the best way to keep the peace without jeopardizing your plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go over the changes you want to make at home before you begin, and you'll spare yourself unnecessary redos. Show someone you love what you plan to do to bring you closer together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what's important to you, and put your energy where it counts most. How you deal with authority figures, rules and regulations will determine how well you do. Make every move strategic and targeted, and you will excel.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will try to undermine you if given a chance. Put more thought and effort into the way you present who you are and what you can do.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone push you into an emotional frenzy based on misinformation. Trust in your ability to take control and get to the bottom of any situation you face with intelligence and compassion.