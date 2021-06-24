Celebrities Born on this Day: Minka Kelly, 41; Mindy Kaling, 42; Sherry Stringfield, 54; Jeff Beck, 77.
Happy Birthday: Take on challenges, and apply intelligence and creativity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll attract a lot of attention if you pursue an innovative path when it comes to work and professional gain. Keep your emotions out of the workplace to ensure you make the best decisions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional matters will escalate if you or someone isn't honest about a legal, financial or health issue. Request transparency from anyone you feel may not be disclosing information that can affect a pending decision.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your feelings, and you'll find common ground with someone who interests you. Listen and find out all you can rather than offering too much about your personal life and beliefs.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what's essential, doable and will help you avoid an emotional spat with a friend or relative. Don't take on a task that will put you at risk.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out the possibility of changing your living arrangements to suit your budget or reflect what you want to pursue. Think outside the box, and try something you've never done.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to the reaction and response you receive from partners and those close to you. Consider the best way to keep the peace without jeopardizing your plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go over the changes you want to make at home before you begin, and you'll spare yourself unnecessary redos. Show someone you love what you plan to do to bring you closer together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what's important to you, and put your energy where it counts most. How you deal with authority figures, rules and regulations will determine how well you do. Make every move strategic and targeted, and you will excel.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will try to undermine you if given a chance. Put more thought and effort into the way you present who you are and what you can do.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone push you into an emotional frenzy based on misinformation. Trust in your ability to take control and get to the bottom of any situation you face with intelligence and compassion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Expand your search, and you'll discover what's required to reach your goal. Emotional spending on luxury items is discouraged.