Celebrities born on this day: Mike Fisher, 40; Mark Wahlberg, 49; Ron Livingston, 53; Jeff Garlin, 58.
Happy birthday: Keep moving forward, and avoid drama. Focus on what's important to you and the people who count.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you make a wish. Someone will feed you false information that can cause an emotional problem to surface between you and someone you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It's in your best interest to be receptive to what's going on around you. Keep an open mind, and refuse to let your emotions get the better of you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in a worthy cause, but don't jeopardize your health or well-being in the process. Offering your expertise or a donation will be good enough.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid getting into a scuffle with someone you live or work alongside. Concentrate on what you do best and bringing about a positive change that will encourage you to use your knowledge and intelligence to get ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sensitivity, body language and emotional awareness will help you combat any misunderstanding that you have with someone. Deal with problems quickly to avoid further trouble.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take on a new hobby that will challenge you physically and help you get into great shape. Staying fit and healthy will encourage you to exceed expectations and expand your interests, skills and opportunities to advance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your feelings and intentions with someone you love. Don't let an outsider interfere in your personal life. Stick close to home, and be disciplined when it comes to indulgent behavior or temptation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for a unique way to use your skills and intelligence to get ahead. Technology will help you stay current and put you in a valuable position when dealing with anyone who tries to compete.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time on personal matters. Home improvements will help you stay on top of a situation that could turn into an argument with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think before you act. An emotional incident will turn your life upside down if you aren't sensitive to others' needs and expectations. Be honest about what you are willing to do.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Look for new ways to invest your time and money. Rely on your skills to help you revise the way you approach work-related projects.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Shared expenses, ventures or feelings will hit a glitch. Keep your dialogue open and, when in doubt, ask questions. It's in your best interest that everyone agrees if you want things to turn out as planned.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!