Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take on a new hobby that will challenge you physically and help you get into great shape. Staying fit and healthy will encourage you to exceed expectations and expand your interests, skills and opportunities to advance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your feelings and intentions with someone you love. Don't let an outsider interfere in your personal life. Stick close to home, and be disciplined when it comes to indulgent behavior or temptation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for a unique way to use your skills and intelligence to get ahead. Technology will help you stay current and put you in a valuable position when dealing with anyone who tries to compete.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time on personal matters. Home improvements will help you stay on top of a situation that could turn into an argument with someone you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think before you act. An emotional incident will turn your life upside down if you aren't sensitive to others' needs and expectations. Be honest about what you are willing to do.