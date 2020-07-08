× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Sophia Bush, 38; Milo Ventimiglia, 43; Kevin Bacon, 62; Anjelica Huston, 69.

Happy Birthday: Look for opportunities, and you will find a way to get ahead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Turn a negative into a positive. When something doesn't go your way, change course and find a way to make things work. Be willing to put in the work, and you will reap the rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Whether it's a possession, idea or your self-esteem you want, it's time to take control of your life and to refuse to settle for something that makes you feel like you've been taken advantage of or used.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional incident will lead to an overdue adjustment. Embrace a change and turn it into something you've wanted for some time. Discard what you don't need, and take care of what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The information you gather will help you make an important decision regarding your relationships and lifestyle. Evaluate, and prepare to take physical action to encourage you to get what you want.