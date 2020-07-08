Celebrities Born on this Day: Sophia Bush, 38; Milo Ventimiglia, 43; Kevin Bacon, 62; Anjelica Huston, 69.
Happy Birthday: Look for opportunities, and you will find a way to get ahead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Turn a negative into a positive. When something doesn't go your way, change course and find a way to make things work. Be willing to put in the work, and you will reap the rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Whether it's a possession, idea or your self-esteem you want, it's time to take control of your life and to refuse to settle for something that makes you feel like you've been taken advantage of or used.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional incident will lead to an overdue adjustment. Embrace a change and turn it into something you've wanted for some time. Discard what you don't need, and take care of what you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The information you gather will help you make an important decision regarding your relationships and lifestyle. Evaluate, and prepare to take physical action to encourage you to get what you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Investing time and money in yourself, as well as your surroundings and pursuits, will put you in a better position when dealing with outside influences.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions under control and your energy focused on improvements, not discord. You won't be disappointed if you keep your secrets to yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put money matters first. You may need to alter the way you spend or handle personal issues. Don't wait until it's too late to make a move. Initiate change, and don't look back.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the time to make an effort and improve your life personally, professionally and financially. The changes you make at home or to the way you handle loved ones will bring promising results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let a sentimental situation put you in a vulnerable position. Use your knowledge, experience and ability to see clearly to avoid getting stuck doing something you don't want to do.
Aries (March 21-April 19): But before you get into a debate, make sure you have the facts and figures required to win your case. Go after what you feel passionate about, and you will succeed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't get involved in an emotional stalemate. Implement a change that will help you sidestep controversy and negativity and encourage you to do what's best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Set your sights on what you want, and don't stop until you reach your goal. Brute force, along with preparation and discipline, will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
