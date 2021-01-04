Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be wary of gestures and compliments from someone likely to have ulterior motives. Don't participate in something that will have ramifications at work or home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Move things around at home to accommodate your needs or to approach your job intuitively. You'll come up with a great way to be more efficient and successful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Think big, but stick to the basics. You can incorporate all the bells and whistles at a later date when the timing is right and the funds are available. Share your vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change begins with you. Don't let uncertainty stagnate you. Delve into whatever interests you and see where it leads. Picking up knowledge and skills is never a waste of time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's your prerogative to change your mind or try something new. You may not please everyone with the decisions you make, but you are the one who has to live with the outcomes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down, observe what's going on around you and consider how best to use a situation to get ahead. Don't feel you have to make a change just because someone else does.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've got more options than you think. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Be willing to do the work yourself. Maintain truth and honesty as you move forward.

