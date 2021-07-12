Celebrities Born on this Day: Malala Yousafzai, 24; Kimberly Perry, 38; Topher Grace, 43; Steve Howey, 44.
Happy Birthday: Take care of pending financial, legal or medical issues.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Find something you enjoy doing and dig in; learn all you can. The knowledge you acquire will help you find a way to turn your passion into a prosperous endeavor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to make the first move. Spontaneity can affect a partnership negatively if you act before getting approval. Slow down, take a wait-and-see attitude and avoid a setback that can ruin your plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be secretive about what you are trying to do until you have tweaked every detail. Presenting an idea that is polished and ready to go will make it easy to persuade others to get involved.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reach out to someone you can count on to tell you the truth, then digest the information you receive. Make adjustments that will help you fit into what's trending.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you take on responsibilities that don't belong to you, it will cut into what you want to achieve or do with your life. Consider what you want to achieve and head in that direction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more restrictions on spending if you want to make the most of your time. Taking physical action to complete something important to you will lead to the rewards you desire.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone limit you. Don't let the changes others implement interfere with your plans. Do what comes naturally, and a chance to get ahead will come your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Problems with a friend, relative or lover will erupt if you aren't patient or willing to compromise. Turning a serious situation into a joint effort will help things come around.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to more enjoyable tasks. A positive idea will lead to a change at home. Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a passionate approach to life, love and achieving happiness. Don't give in to someone who overreacts or pushes you around. Pay attention to how you look and present yourself to the world.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone dictate how you live your life. Take the path that excites you most and brings you the satisfaction of personal accomplishment.