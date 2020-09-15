Celebrities Born on this Day: Prince Harry, 36; Tom Hardy, 43; Tommy Lee Jones, 74; Oliver Stone, 74.
Happy Birthday: Put everything in its place before you market what you want to do.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When in doubt, you are best not to make a move. Listen, assess and regain your faith in what you feel is best for you before you change direction or commit to something uncertain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your inner voice. Let your emotions take over, and act out how you feel. Truth matters, and saying what's on your mind will help you discover the best path to take.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Protect your reputation, and make the necessary adjustments. Think outside the box, and make adjustments that will protect your safety, well-being and the relationships that are important to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone come between you and your goal. Stay on top of new technology and any economic changes that might jeopardize your financial standing. Avoid impulsive moves.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your finances, and you'll find a way to improve your current situation. Let your gut feeling lead you in a direction that promises security and long-term success.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight and strategize how best to move forward when the time is right. You can make personal improvements if you pool your resources with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on building strong unions with the people who are most likely to have your back. Someone from your past will offer emotional insight into a situation that's confusing you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do something that will boost your morale or help you bring about positive physical change. Start a new fitness routine or nutritional diet that will help you build strength and ward off illness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Offer kindness and compassion, not your cash. If the advice you offer comes from the heart, it will be well-received. Put greater emphasis on your achievements.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Ask questions, and be precise to avoid a misunderstanding. Emotions will flare if someone doesn't give you an accurate description of a situation that involves you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll stumble across valuable information through conversations with friends, relatives or colleagues. Verify what you discover before you pass the information along or put it into practice.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Assess the situation and take action. You have to get things right the first time if you don't want to face criticism or complaints. A change someone makes will leave you in an awkward position.
