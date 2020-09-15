× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Prince Harry, 36; Tom Hardy, 43; Tommy Lee Jones, 74; Oliver Stone, 74.

Happy Birthday: Put everything in its place before you market what you want to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When in doubt, you are best not to make a move. Listen, assess and regain your faith in what you feel is best for you before you change direction or commit to something uncertain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your inner voice. Let your emotions take over, and act out how you feel. Truth matters, and saying what's on your mind will help you discover the best path to take.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Protect your reputation, and make the necessary adjustments. Think outside the box, and make adjustments that will protect your safety, well-being and the relationships that are important to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone come between you and your goal. Stay on top of new technology and any economic changes that might jeopardize your financial standing. Avoid impulsive moves.